Inspur Electronic Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, will attend Hannover Messe 2023 from April 17-21. With a main theme of "Intelligent IT transformation for Manufacturing," the company will bring its latest and innovative G7 server family, liquid cooling servers, and edge servers that support recent customer cases in manufacturing and drive the digitalization of manufacturing customers throughout Europe.

Inspur Electronic Information will join around 4,000 companies from the mechanical engineering, electrical, and digital industries. Industry leaders would gather to share their insights on topics including digital platform, cloud infrastrucuture, and digital energy energy efficiency.

Inspur Electronic Information believes that the digitization and optimization of manufacturing is the first step of Industry 4.0, a process where traditional enterprises constantly introduce digital and intelligent technologies and conduct production technology and model innovations based on those technologies in production. This deepens the digital and intelligent integration of supply chain, warehouse, manufacturing, quality control, logistics, delivery, service and other links. Therefore, manufacturing enterprises need a stable, reliable, efficient, green, and dynamically scalable IT infrastructure that can provide trusted business assurance, cost efficiency, and adaptability.

G7 server family, liquid cooling and edge hardware for intelligent manufacturing applications

Inspur Electronic Information has industry-leading computing platform solutions and expansive deployment experiences. At Hannover Messe 2023, the company will bring G7 servers, liquid cooling servers, and edge servers with the newest improvement in reliability, flexibility and sustainability. These products meet computing requirements in different environments and scenarios, such as data center and edge, and provide manufacturing enterprises with reliable, flexible, and efficient intelligent manufacturing IT architecture solutions.

The latest G7 server family will be the highlight at the exhibit, with NF5266G7, NF5280G7, and NF5688G7 making an appearance. The G7 platform delivers an 86% computing performance improvement compared to the previous-generation. G7 server management module, memory module, network module, and other modules are designed based on open standards and compatible with DC-SCM management module. The open design further improves flexible scalability of the systems. The G7 platform offers reliability from firmware to hardware. Core components such as power supply, BIOS, and BMC adopt full redundancy design. Up to 95% fault diagnosis accuracy is achieved through cloud operation and maintenance. The G7 platform can be equipped with liquid cooling to lower the PUE as low as 1.1 and features excellent flexibility, energy-savings, and reliability, better facilitating the key applications for intelligent manufacturing transformation.

NF5280G7 is a datacenter full-scene adaptable rack server that has flexible PCle expansion with OCP NIC 3.0 slots and 4 dual-width GPUs. It is especially suitable for ERP, CRM, MES, WMS, and other intelligent manufacturing scenarios, as well as small and medium-sized databases, big data analysis, and other intelligent manufacturing key systems, both on-premise and cloud deployment.

NF5688G7 is the next-gen AI training server suitable for the most demanding industry design and intelligent manufacturing tasks, like the trillion-parameter Transformer model training. It supports eight 700w GPUs and flexible PCIe extensions using CX7, OCP3.0, and SmartNICs, delivering industry-leading performance, I/O expansion, and energy efficiency.

The high-density storage server NF5266G7 features a three-tier storage architecture to optimize balance between computing and storage I/O capabilities. It is highly suitable for data analytics, data archive, video storage and processing, cloud storage pool, and other application scenarios in the manufacturing industry.

Carbon reduction in manufacturing is also an important requirement in the era of Industry 4.0. Inspur Electronic Information has increased its push for energy consumption reduction in data centers by launching full-stack liquid-cooled server solutions, helping users fulfill their sustainable development goals. Representing the company's liquid cooling lineup will be the high-density multi-node server i24LM6 that will be showcased on-site. This system can adapt to various environments, including high temperatures and high altitudes, and provides exceptional cooling performance for CPUs with high power consumption. With warm-water cooling technology and a CPU+VR+DIMM liquid-cooling plate, it has a PUE below 1.1, which significantly reduces cooling costs.

The amount of data being generated and the amount of data requiring processing on edge is increasing exponentially. Inspur Electronic Information has developed a comprehensive edge server portfolio featuring outstanding performance, great environmental adaptability, and flexible scalability, to support the development of Industry 4.0 from cloud, edge, and data centers. EIS200, which will be displayed on site, is a lightweight edge AI computing product, providing edge computing power up to 21TOPS while only consuming 25W. The system is suitable for industrial quality inspection and other scenarios.

Deep Technology Integration to Transform the Manufacturing Industry

Inspur Electronic Information has long supported the manufacturing industry and has provided computing technologies for automotive design and simulation, automotive manufacturing, operation and maintenance management, and more for top European automotive manufacturers. It recently provided an HPC as a Service (HPCaaS) solution for computer-aided engineering (CAE) to an auto manufacturer in Europe, together with NEC Deutschland. The joint solution offers largely-enhanced HPC performance with low power consumption and TCO, accelerating the manufacturer along the path towards digitalization and industry upgrade.

When: 17-21 April, 2023

Where: Hannover Messegelände, GermanyHall 14, Stand J61.

About Inspur Electronic Information

Founded in 1998, Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd is the world's leading provider of IT infrastructure products, solutions, and services. Its business focuses on three major fields: servers, storage and networks. It has 8 R&D centers, 10 production bases, and 26 branches covering more than 120 countries and regions. Inspur Electronic Information is committed to the innovation of digital technology along with the application and integration of digital worlds with the physical world. It is helping enterprises embark on a path of sustainable development by driving intelligent digital transformation. To learn more, visit https://www.ieisystem.com/

