LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ARCADIA (ARCDA) on April 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARCDA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on April 14, 2023.





Expanding the scope of the 4th industrial activity, ARCADIA (ARCDA) combines PoW, NFT and Metaverse to provide a next-generation Metaverse-only payment solution. Its native token ARCDA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Arcadia

As virtual worlds and Metaverses become increasingly popular, the need for a secure and efficient payment system within these digital economies has become more pressing. Arcadia, a blockchain project designed specifically for use in Metaverse economies, aims to fill this gap and provide a seamless payment solution for users and businesses alike.

Arcadia is a decentralized blockchain payment system that is designed to enable transactions between users, businesses, and developers within Metaverse economies. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to create a secure, transparent, and decentralized payment network, allowing users to conduct transactions without the need for intermediaries.

Creating a new standard in Metaverse, Arcadia expands the scope of the 4th industrial activity by utilizing the Metaverse with various use cases. It does not create a Metaverse but provide a next-generation Metaverse-only payment solution, a blockchain payment method used in various Metaverse worlds and platforms around the world.

In addition, ARCADIA also provides various tools for it users so that they could easily navigate the ARCADIA ecosystem, such as Arcadia Wallet, a wallet that supports Arcadia; Swap, where users can swap ARCADIA between different token formats including Mainnet (ARC), ERC-20 (ARCDA); and Arcadia VPN, a lightning-fast app providing free VPN service.

As a system built into and utilized by the Metaverse, Arcadia plans to collaborate with various Metaverses, platforms, and blockchains to be used as payment methods and advertising methods in these systems.

About ARCDA Token

The mainnet ARCADIA (ARC) is a proof-of-work coin. It is distributed to users who mine ARC to augment the ARCADIA network, and it will be used in many Metaverse worlds. It will also be built so that it can be utilized in many applications as an asset. Users can swap the mainnet ARC token with ARCDA token, which is based on ERC-20.

The total supply of ARCDA is 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, investors who are interested in ARCADIA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

