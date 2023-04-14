Anzeige
Freitag, 14.04.2023
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
14.04.2023 | 09:24
Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2023 on 27 April 2023

HELSINKI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2023 will be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report on Thursday, 27 April 2023, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Room Symposion, Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and CFO Mikko Kettunen. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast and conference call

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call by registering beforehand on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009621

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones


Interim Report published

The news conference, conference call
and live webcast

Recorded webcast
available

EEST (Helsinki)

08.00

10.00

12.00

CEST (Paris, Stockholm)

07.00

09.00

11.00

BST (London)

06.00

08.00

10.00

EDT (New York)

01.00

03.00

05.00

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3750466/1982826.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publishing-of-caverion-corporations-interim-report-for-januarymarch-2023-on-27-april-2023-301797472.html

