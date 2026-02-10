Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
10.02.26 | 15:16
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
56 Leser
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Change of Date for Publication of the Interim Report January-March 2026

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) has decided to postpone the publication of its interim report for the period January-March 2026. The interim report will be published on Friday, 24 April 2026, instead of the previously communicated date of Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

The change is due to the fact that the previously announced reporting date coincides with the presentation of XVIVO's U.S. heart preservation study, PRESERVE, at the ISHLT conference in Toronto.

Molndal, February 10, 2026

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/change-of-date-for-publication-of-the-interim-report-january-march-20-1135533

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
