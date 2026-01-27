XVIVO Perfusion AB: Year-End Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Fourth quarter 2025 (Oct-Dec)

Net sales amounted to SEK 226.1 million (227.6), corresponding to growth of -1 percent in SEK and organic growth of 10 percent in local currencies.

Organic growth, excluding revenue from heart trials, was positive at 12 percent in local currencies.

The Abdominal business area delivered sales growth of 30 percent in local currencies. Thoracic increased by 9 percent and 12 percent excluding revenue from trials in local currency. Services decreased by -21 percent due to reduced volume in organ recoveries.

Total gross margin was 73 percent (77).

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 36.8 million (15.5).

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 56.1 million (51.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25 percent (23).

Net profit amounted to SEK 31.6 million (36.4), impacted by currency effects in cash and cash equivalents of SEK -5.8 million (17.2).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.01 (1.16).

Cash flow from operating activities increased and totaled SEK 86.9 million (62.1). Total cash flow also increased and amounted to SEK 17.9 million (-51.7). Investments in R&D projects amounted to SEK -43.1 million.

The period 2025 (Jan-Dec)

Net sales amounted to SEK 812.2 million (822.4), corresponding to growth of -1 percent in SEK and 4 percent in local currencies. Organic growth amounted to 3 percent in local currencies.

Organic growth, excluding revenue from heart trials, was positive at 8 percent in local currencies.

The Abdominal business area delivered sales growth in local currencies of 30 percent. Thoracic decreased by -2 percent but increased by 4 percent excluding revenue from trials. Services decreased by -5 percent.

Total gross margin was 74 percent (75).

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 88.4 million (88.4).

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 158.6 million (176.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20 percent (21).

Net profit amounted to SEK 25.2 million (172.2), impacted by currency effects in cash and cash equivalents of SEK -38.3 million (12.9). • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.80 (5.47).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 101.1 million (111.3). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -85.1 million (-143.4), primarily impacted by investments in R&D projects of SEK -152.8 million and utilized credit facility of SEK 84.2 million.

Significant events in the quarter

Partnership agreement signed with Perfusion Solution Inc (PSI) to broaden service offering in the U. S.

Significant events in the reporting period

FDA approval of the IDE application for the DELIVER study using Liver Assist.

FDA approval for continued use of XVIVO's heart technology through the PRESERVE CAP study

XVIVO presents convincing 12-month follow-up results from heart trial NIHP2019

XVIVO honored with 2025 SACC-USA Business Award

First patient enrolled in US PRESERVE CAP study for XVIVO Heart Assist Transport

Delay in CE approval for XVIVO's perfusion solution for heart preservation

CEO-comment

"Net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 226 million (228), bringing full-year 2025 net sales to SEK 812 million (822). Organic growth, excluding revenue from heart trials, amounted to 12 percent in local currency during the fourth quarter, primarily driven by a recovery in lung and continued strong development in liver and kidney. EBITDA continued to strengthen sequentially and amounted to 25 percent (23), providing a clear indication of the scalability of our business model. We are also pleased that operating cash flow remains positive; the fourth quarter result of SEK +87 million was a record and reflects focused efforts in cost optimization and working capital management. As a result, we enter 2026 with a solid financial position, enabling us to continue investing in our customer offering and organization - particularly in the US, where during 2026 we will continue to build an organization ready to deliver a full-scale product launch of XVIVO Heart Assist Transport and Kidney Assist Transport in 2027." - Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Conference Call

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO and Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, will present the report in a conference call today at 2.00 PM CET / 8.00 AM EST. For registration to the conference call, see information in previous press release: https://investor.xvivogroup.com/press-release?slug=conference-call-on-year-end-report-2025

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-27 07:30 CET.

