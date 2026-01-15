Anzeige
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Stuttgart
15.01.26 | 15:02
20,160 Euro
+7,98 % +1,490
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,06020,42015:44
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 14:50 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Year-End Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the Year-end Report 2025. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://events.inderes.com/xvivo/q4-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally. https://events.inderes.com/xvivo/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Participants from XVIVO:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's Year-end Report 2025 will be released on January 27, 2026 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

January 15, 2025
Mölndal
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Year-end Report 2025

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/conference-call-on-year-end-report-2025-1127459

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
