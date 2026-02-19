Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
19.02.26
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Management Change at XVIVO - CFO Transitions to New Role

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) today announces that the company's CFO, Kristoffer Nordström, has been appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy & Business Development, effective April 1, 2026. He will continue to be a member of XVIVO's Executive Management Team.

Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy & Business Development is a newly established global role with a particular focus on the U.S. market. In the U.S., XVIVO has several important upcoming launches within heart, kidney, and liver, and this initiative is part of the company's continued efforts to strengthen its U.S. organization. In addition to his focus on corporate strategy and business development, Kristoffer Nordström will also lead the U.S. service organization.

"During his five years as CFO at XVIVO, Kristoffer Nordström has played a key role in the company's financial and strategic development. As we strengthen our commercial presence and invest for growth in the U.S., we see clear value in leveraging Kristoffer's experience and expertise in a more business-focused role," says Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO of XVIVO.

The recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiated. Kristoffer Nordström will remain in his role as CFO until a successor has assumed the position.

19 February 2026
Molndal, Sweden
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Management change at XVIVO - CFO transitions to new role

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/management-change-at-xvivo-cfo-transitions-to-new-role-1139270

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
