Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Doge KaKi (KAKI) on April 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KAKI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on April 14, 2023.

KAKI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/162246_62c0a18db4aa283c_001full.jpg

As the oldest MEME coin in the Hong Kong sector, Doge KaKi (KAKI), aims to bring cryptocurrency to ordinary people while also helping to save dogs in need. The KAKI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Doge KaKi

As a MEME coin belonging to a Hong Kong team, Doge KaKi (KAKI) is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies of its kind. Aiming to be a fun and decentralized project, Doge KaKi has a mission to bring cryptocurrency to ordinary people while also helping to save dogs in need.

KAKI is named after the Corgi dog. It is a traffic distribution platform dedicated to linking with the traditional internet via blockchain for traffic sharing and helping the traditional internet to access its decentralized exchange, KAKISwap.

The first partner under the KAKI ecosystem is Doge Quantitative System, which promises to provide 1 USDT = 1 DQS = 100,000 KAKI for exchange services and that the exchanged KAKI will be permanently destroyed by entering a black hole address, leading to ecological deflation.

Doge KaKi's transactions are fast with 0 tax, its blocks are 10 times faster than ordinary coins since it's built on BSC. It is also hyper-deflationary and has a built-in smart bet system to reward users, so more Doge KaKi coins are automatically added to user's wallet with every transaction.

In addition to KAKISwap, Doge KaKi also plans to introduce credit card payments, decentralized and secure wallets, NFT marketplace, and merchandise store into its ecosystem. Supported by its community of enthusiasts, Doge KaKi strives to include everyone from around the globe.

About KAKI Token

As a MEME coin, KAKI is here for the long haul. The decentralized community is fostering and adopting long term development of the ecosystem and foundation in order to drive real use cases, and greater rewards beyond any temporary trends.

Based on BEP-20, KAKI has a total supply of 100 trillion (i.e., 100,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 90% has been punched into a black hole, 9% is provided for market circulation, and 1% is allocated for airdrop.

KAKI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 14, 2023, investors who are interested in Doge KaKi can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about KAKI Token:

Official Website: https://www.dogekaki.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/KAKI_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dogekaki

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162246