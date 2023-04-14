Anzeige
14.04.2023 | 11:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Sharing of inside information to a bank, late disclosure of annual report and non-compliance with admission requirements regarding internal procedures and systems

Nasdaq Copenhagen's Disciplinary Committee has assessed that Chemometec A/S
have violated the rules by sharing inside information with a bank before the
information was disclosed to the market in accordance with the requirements,
for late disclosure of the annual report and for having inadequate internal
procedures and systems to ensure compliance with the rules. The Disciplinary
Committee has decided to reprimand the company and have decided that the
company shall pay a fine corresponding to one annual fee paid by the Issuer to
the Exchange, equal to DKK 750.000 1. 

A summary of the decision is attached to this notice and will also be available
under Decisions & Statements 2023 via the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. The resume is
also attached to this notice. 

Where the sanction has resulted in a reprimand or a fine, Nasdaq Copenhagen
publishes the decision with the identity of the issuer in order to ensure
transparency about the decisions from the exchange. This is further stated in
the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, chapter 8,
Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found via the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 
 33 66                                     



1 The paid fine will be transferred to Nasdaq Nordic Foundation for the
promotion of the Foundation's objectives:
https://www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-nordic-foundation

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1134886
