Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Corporation") is providing an update to its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Corporation's acting interim CEO, and the Corporation's CFO, Paul Kania, may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended November 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Required Documents"), and the OSC revokes the MCTO.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Corporation has not yet filed the Required Documents, however, SOL Global is working diligently with its auditors and expects that the Required Documents will be filed as soon as possible.

The delay in filing the required documents is in connection with audit delays related to recent changes in management for the Corporation and the additional steps required for third party valuations needed for audit purposes.

SOL Global also confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as they remain in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by SOL Global to remedy the default, particulars of any failure by the Corporation to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of SOL Global requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation not previously disclosed.

Contact Information:

SOL Global Investments Corp.

Paul Kania, CFO

Phone: (212) 729-9208

Email: info@solglobal.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's business and strategic plans; expected liquidity of current positions and the plans to restructure the assets.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to stock exchange approval of the newly-appointed directors, the ability of the Company to execute its business plan, the liquidity of assets in the Company's portfolio and the continued implementation of existing plans. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such risks include, without limitation: the ability of the Company to service its debt; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing from time to time to pursue its business objectives; a resurgence in the cases of COVID-19, which has occurred in certain locations and the possibility of which in other locations remains high and creates ongoing uncertainty that could result in restrictions to contain the virus being re-imposed or imposed on a more strict basis, including restrictions on movement and businesses; the extent to which COVID-19 impacts the global economy; the success of new COVID-19 workplace policies and the ability of people to return to workplaces; the Company's reliance on management; not adding new assets to the Company's portfolio; adverse market and economic conditions; inflation; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; costs of inputs; currency fluctuations; competition; and loss of key management and/or employees. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162313