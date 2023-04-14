Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Hilo Mining Ltd. (TSXV: HILO) ("Hilo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formed a technical committee (the "Technical Committee") to review and consider an exploration program for its Finnish lithium project (the "Project").

Further to the Company's news release issued on March 20, 2023, the Company has entered into an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project, which is wholly owned by Capella Minerals Limited ("Capella"). Pursuant to the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, the Technical Committee is comprised of two representatives of the Company, being Jeremy Poirier and Tim Henneberry, and one representative of Capella, being Eric Roth.

The Company also announces that it is proposing to change its name to European Energy Metals Corp. The Company anticipates changing its stock symbol in connection with the name change. The name and stock symbol change remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will announce the effective date for the name change and the stock symbol change in the coming days.

About Hilo Mining Ltd.

Hilo Mining Ltd. is a junior mining company focused on the electrification and global decarbonization process through the exploration and development of its portfolio of five lithium and rare-earth element projects in Finland covering over 2,300 square kilometres. The company is also working on the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia.

