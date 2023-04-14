Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2023
11/11 media: National Hispanic Contractors Association Launches PATRONAS Program to Empower Women in Construction Industry

NAHICA will make sure that all women in the construction industry have the path for success

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) announces the formation of a new program called PATRONAS to help women in construction consolidate their businesses. The President of NAHICA, Sergio Terreros, stated that this program is just the beginning of a whole new industry emerging and NAHICA will ensure that all women in the construction industry have the path to success.

PATRONAS by NAHICA

PATRONAS by NAHICA
women in construction association

PATRONAS is a program designed to provide support and resources to women-owned businesses in the construction industry. The program offers mentorship, training, networking opportunities, and access to capital to help women consolidate their businesses and succeed in the construction industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women comprise only 10% of the construction industry workforce. However, the number of women-owned construction businesses has been steadily increasing in recent years. NAHICA recognizes the potential of these businesses and the need to support them in their growth and success.

Sergio Terreros, President of NAHICA, stated, "We believe that women-owned businesses are an important part of the construction industry, and we want to ensure that they have the resources and support they need to thrive. PATRONAS is just the beginning of what we hope will be a new era of success and growth for women in the construction industry."

The program will officially launch on May 11th, 2023. NAHICA invites all women-owned businesses in the construction industry to join the PATRONAS program and take advantage of its resources and support.

About National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA): NAHICA is a national nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, education, and networking opportunities to Hispanic-owned businesses in the construction industry. NAHICA is dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Hispanic-owned businesses and advocating for their inclusion in the industry.

For more information about PATRONAS and NAHICA, please contact:

Jacqueline Pineda
832-650-0001
www.nahica.org
info@nahica.org

Contact Information

Jacqueline Pineda
Director
info@nahica.org
8326500001

Related Files

340576992_893397998441849_2317684884208092032_n.jpg

SOURCE: National Hispanic Contractors Association

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749195/National-Hispanic-Contractors-Association-Launches-PATRONAS-Program-to-Empower-Women-in-Construction-Industry

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
