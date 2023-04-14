LA Galaxy Host 14-Year-Old Ivan As Honorary Team Member

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / On April 11, 2023, the LA Galaxy hosted Ivan, a 14-year-old teenager from Sylmar, CA, at the club's first-team training session at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Ivan is bravely battling cancer and the LA Galaxy hosted him as an honorary team member for the day.

Ivan and his family had an eventful day as he signed an honorary contract, received a tour of Dignity Health Sports Park, was gifted LA Galaxy gear and watched Galaxy players, coaches and staff participate at practice. After the training session, Ivan received autographs and photos with LA Galaxy players.

Additionally, Ivan and his family will be special guests of the LA Galaxy at the club's rivalry match against LAFC on April 16, 2023, and they'll have the opportunity to watch pre-game warmups from field level.

Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation (LAGF) aims to advance the game of soccer and use it as a vehicle for positive change throughout Southern California communities. The organization has three main pillars that serve as the core of our granting and programming efforts: improving access to youth sports and health and wellness resources, while serving as champions for inclusion in our communities. To learn more about the LA Galaxy Foundation, please click here.

Ivan signed an honorary team member contract with President of LA Galaxy Chris Klein.

