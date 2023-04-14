QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN showcases latest technologies to advance cancer research at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Venlo, the Netherlands, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels that will enable researchers studying cancer and other diseases to turn cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid-biopsy samples into libraries ready for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in less than eight hours.

The new kit adds another innovation to the QIAseq Targeted DNA product portfolio. It will be one of the central features of QIAGEN's life-science offering at the 2023 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Orlando, Florida, from April 14 to 19, 2023.

Liquid biopsy centered on cfDNA has become a vital tool in the diagnosis, outcome prognosis and treatment monitoring of cancer and other diseases. Carried by blood and other body fluids, cfDNA eliminates the need for surgery to take tissue samples. But it often carries disease-relevant variants in low concentrations, which means researchers demand extremely sensitive and reliable tools.

The QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels meet this requirement as they enable reliable detection of somatic genetic variants in challenging detection scenarios as low as 0.1% variant allele frequency (VAF) by enhanced chemistry, reduced enzymatic error rates, and an optimized bioinformatics pipeline.

"QIAGEN is dedicated to driving innovation in liquid biopsy technology to enhance cancer research and improve patient outcomes. With the launch of our QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels, researchers can now rapidly and accurately detect somatic genetic variants at low concentrations, providing a valuable tool for investigation of cancer and other diseases," said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN's Life Sciences Business Area. "We are delighted to engage with experts at AACR 2023 and demonstrate our many contributions to fighting cancer."

The proven ability of QIAGEN technology to detect tiny traces cfDNA variants will feature in the AACR's Spotlight Theater Talks from 10-11 a.m. on April 17. Marzia Del Re from the University of Pisa, Italy, will present her study of QIAGEN's QIAcuity nanoplate-based digital PCR and other systems. "Our data show QIAcuity has a higher sensitivity than droplet digital PCR," she said. "This allows the detection of a larger number of mutated patients, even with low cfDNA abundance."

The QIAcuity digital PCR system enables researchers to detect and quantify DNA and RNA targets with high precision and sensitivity, allowing for reliable analysis of rare and difficult-to-detect targets for a wide range of applications. The instruments integrate partitioning, thermocycling and imaging into one workflow, cutting processing times to only two hours.

QIAGEN will also add new pan-cancer panels to its digital PCR portfolio. These panels offer a cutting-edge solution for the investigation of the most important cancer-related genes and will be available to customers starting in fall 2023. With a focus on hallmark mutations within specific genes, these assays enable researchers to investigate samples in multiplex reactions, allowing for faster and more efficient analysis. The panels are suitable for a range of applications, including biomarker validation, orthogonal validation of next-generation sequencing, resistance monitoring, drug monitoring, and tumor characterization.

QIAcuity's extremely reliable mutation detection can be coupled with the easy sample processing of QIAGEN's EZ2 Connect system. The platform for fully automated and convenient sample processing purifies DNA and RNA from various sample types using prefilled reagent-cartridges, contributing to optimized workflows and greater lab productivity. QIAcuity ensures fast and sensitive ultra-low mutation detection - a ground-breaking end-to-end combination for cancer researchers.

QIAGEN is looking forward to hosting AACR attendees at booth #753 in Orlando's Orange County Convention Center. It will here unveil QIAcube Connect Red, a limited edition of QIAGEN's gold-standard automated device for DNA, RNA and protein sample processing. Over 10,000 QIAcube instruments with blue trims have been installed - but there will always only be 100 devices with a red door-trim.

Learn more about QIAGEN's commitment to fighting cancer at www.qiagen.com/conquer-cancer.

