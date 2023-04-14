Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Mr. Chad Williams announces the acquisition of 3,333,334 Units of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey" or the "Company") at a price of $0.15 per Share. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror held 1,791,667 Common Shares representing approximately 5.75% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non diluted basis or 10.91% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 375,940 Warrants and 1,283,158 stock options held by the Acquiror).

As a result of the acquisition of 3,333,334 Units, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 5,125,001 common shares, representing approximately 13.61% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 20.62% on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming only the exercise of the 2,042,607 Warrants and 1,283,158 stock options held by the Acquiror).

Mr. Williams acquired the securities described herein for investment purposes and subject to applicable securities laws provisions, may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Williams in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

For further information, please contact:

Chad Williams

2704, 401 Bay Street,

Toronto M5H 2Y4 Ontario Tel: 416 642-1807

msavella@honeybadgersilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162501