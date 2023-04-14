Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") announced today that it has terminated the $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement announced on March 1, 2023 (the "Offering"). The Offering was pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Company did not raise the full amount needed to avail itself of the use of this exemption within the 45 days required pursuant to the Exemption.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

