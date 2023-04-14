EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.: Medical Technology AI-Powered Company Evokai Creative Labs Starts Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (TSXV:OKAI) ("EvokAI" or the "Company"), a leading MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that today it has launched on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol OKAI. With headquarters in Finland and Canada, and rapidly growing its global reach, EvokAI is set to become a major player in the field of neurotechnology advancing the understanding of brain health and developing innovative and personalized solutions to help people with brain-related disorders.

"We are thrilled to launch EvokAI in one of the most prestigious stock exchanges in the world, broadening our exposure and making awareness of our cutting-edge technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create personalized treatments for patients suffering from a wide range of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. We are facing a global crisis with a tremendous burden for the global healthcare system; with the aging population neurological disorders are a rapidly increasing fundamental threat to society and quality of life, several diseases can be triggered at any time without notice, affecting cognitive functions and in many cases causing irreversible damage with long-term consequences. The place where all this happens is the brain, the least controlled organ of the human body," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO and Director of EvokAI.

"Our artificial intelligence-enhanced diagnostic profiles provide a solid basis to monitor mental fitness and enable advances in medical diagnoses, a practical solution that goes beyond patients, learning from every interaction human-machine to improve the algorithms that will bridge the gap between traditional medicine and precision medicine. EvokAI's non-invasive, affordable and accessible integrated solutions enable a new synergy between prevention, early detection, training and treatment. Our main objective as a team at EvokAI is to make a real difference in the quality of life of millions of people around the world, aiming at guaranteeing brain health for everyone at any stage of their life," concluded Antalich.

EvokAI is a MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the modern healthcare sector. It deploys machine learning models to search medical data and uncover insights to help improve health outcomes, patient experiences, drug development, preclinical and clinical decisions and provide more accurate diagnoses. EvokAI tailors its AI algorithms across the whole healthcare system, from hospitals, private clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, to medical professionals, patients, healthy individuals aiming at preventing any kind of disease and beyond, protecting the aging genome.

