Dan Wolski of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at Desert Mountain Listing was featured in Luxury Publication Haute Living for Listing a Rare Architectural Masterpiece with Unmatched Panoramic Views from Every Room

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Dan Wolski, a luxury real estate agent at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at Desert Mountain, is proud to present an extraordinary architectural masterpiece that combines innovative design, exceptional quality, and stunning panoramic views from every room. This rare and highly sought-after property, built by Platinum Homes and the collaboration between architect Erik B Peterson and designer Jacque Bethke results in an exquisite fusion of organic architectural principles and fantastical interior design. It is so exceptional that is no surprise renowned luxury publication, Haute Living, recognized this masterpiece estate as a unicorn. Check out the full editorial feature here.

From the moment you enter the property, you will be enchanted by the exterior water and fire features, along with exterior music that welcomes you to this exquisite home. The property is set on almost 5 acres, offering unparalleled privacy and heartstopping views that will take your breath away.

This one-of-a-kind property also includes a primary suite, five full bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, a separate office, and a second lounge area for guests. The executive office on the far side of the home, complete with its own private patio, is perfect for zoom meetings and conference calls.

Jacque Bethke's outstanding interior design has seamlessly blended various elements including glass, stone, metal, water, and fire to create an unparalleled visual experience. The home features lighted onyx counters, spacious linear fireplaces, stacking glass door systems, exotic stone and wood accents, and unique fireplaces/fire bowls, complemented by several outdoor fire pits. Jacque Bethke is a master of modernism, incorporating dazzling details and a variety of textures to create a unique and timeless lifestyle for her clients.

This stunning residence offers a unique opportunity to experience breathtaking sunsets over the Sonoran Desert while enjoying two connected pools - an upper pool with water slides that cascade down to the lower pool. The great room with walls of glass offers unparalleled views and a 15-foot linear fireplace serves as a dramatic centerpiece. High-gloss lacquered cabinets with gold accents and wood-wrapped slab cabinets are handleless and operated by touch. The master bedroom boasts a firebowl, and the master bath features heated tile floors and disappearing vanity mirrors. Guest rooms feature unique baths and a wet room/soaking tub. The rear elevation features an expansive patio space with multiple firepits, an outdoor TV, a lit bocce court, and a spa.

In addition, the property displays a top-of-the-line appliance package with Miele appliances in the kitchen, a full-size fridge and freezer, a hidden coffee bar with uplighting cabinets, a butler's pantry, a wet bar with Subzero ice maker, two SubZero fridge drawers, and a wine column. The home also features a whole house humidifier, whole house water filtration, backup generator, and EV Charing station capable. A full smart home system with automation for lights, shades, HVAC, pool/spa, fireplaces, music, and TV provides effortless control of all aspects of the home.

This remarkable property is located near the top of Desert Mountain in the foothills and is offered with a membership to Desert Mountain, providing access to 7 golf courses, 7 clubhouses with an array of dining options, a world-class gym/spa, and 20 miles of private hiking trails. This rare gem of a property is truly one-of-a-kind and must be seen in person to be fully appreciated.

Dan Wolski, an expert in luxury real estate since 2004, is the listing agent for this magnificent property. He specializes in the high-end markets of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley and is closely aligned with Discovery Land Communities worldwide. With a degree in Finance from Arizona State University, Dan's dedication to providing research-based real estate services has led to a global client base of over 15,000 qualified buyers and investors. In November 2022, he was named one of the top 100 agents within Sotheby's International Realty, crediting his success to his ability to represent his clients with outstanding results and the mentorship of industry veterans Troy Gillenwater and Jack O'Keefe. Dan is a member and resident of Desert Mountain and enjoys golfing, biking, hiking, and traveling in his free time with his wife, Sara, and their two rescue pups, Addie and Ivy.

