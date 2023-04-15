BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Reports on Enteric Coating Drug Delivery Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to provide an update on its enteric coating and drug delivery program for solid oral drug dosage forms. BioNxt's contract research partner has completed the production of prototype active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") coated tablets using the Company's recently acquired technology.

BioNxt is reviewing opportunities for future evaluation of the coating technology in human bioavailability pilot studies. The Company plans to carry out such studies in North America. The Company is also reviewing the related patent status including freedom to operate and derivative patent opportunities.

The global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical market was valued at US$ 524.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to top US$ 1.03 trillion in value by the end of 2032, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 6.4% over the 2022-2032 study period according to Fact.MR research and consulting. Revenue from the sales of oral solid dosage pharmaceuticals accounted for 23.8% share of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2021.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH (the "Consultant") to provide digital marketing and communications services for the Company from April 17 to April 28, 2023. Pursuant to the engagement, the Company has paid the Consultant a one-time consulting fee of Euro 50,000. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

