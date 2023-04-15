Interplay Entertainment Corp: Interplay Entertainment Releases Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance for Mobile Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance for players' favorite Apple iOS or Google Android devices.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance for mobile allows players to take the iconic action-RPG gameplay on the go. With three customizable heroes to choose from, the game takes players on an epic adventure through the heart of Faerûn. Explore dozens of locations across three massive acts, from the dungeons beneath the city of Baldur's Gate to the peak of Burning Eye mountain and deep into the Underdark.

Players must defend against and dodge attacks, evade deadly traps, and fight hordes of more than 40 types of monsters and boss villains, ranging from swarming kobolds to the iconic and all-consuming Gelatinous Cube. Featuring over 25 active and passive skills, players can buff their adventurer's ability to deal and take damage and cast 11 vividly rendered spells.

With the mobile release, players can experience Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance anywhere at any time using intuitive touch screen controls or by pairing their mobile device with a compatible gamepad. Whether playing alone or with a friend (co-op play requires use of two external controllers), Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance for mobile offers an unforgettable adventure for fans of the genre.

Named one of the"Best New Games This Week" by Apple, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance for mobile is available now for purchase on the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/baldurs-gate-dark-alliance/id1632982179) and Google Play Store (http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.interplay.baldursgate.darkalliance).

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp (IPLY) is an entertainment software publisher and developer headquartered in Southern California. Interplay's owned intellectual properties include Battle Chess, ClayFighter, Descent, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Giants, Messiah, MDK, Run Like Hell, and Sacrifice, in addition to its publishing and development imprint Black Isle Studios. For more information, please visit our website at www.interplay.com.

