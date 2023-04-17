VIMworld Introduces Digital Companion Pets with Massive Rewards

Up to $25,000 Jackpots in 170+ Digital Pets Variations Highlight Major Release

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the immersive play-to-win-and-earn NFT platform has launched several new features, and these are game-changers! The new Incubation and Companion features introduce a whole new level of excitement to the VIMworld community, unlocking rewards, unique utilities and a new generation of NFT Companion that enhances a SmartNFT VIM's performance. The new VIMworld leaderboard meanwhile, gets completely revamped to make sure top performers in multiple categories get recognized and rewarded.





Incubation Released

The Incubation feature starts when an EGG, Incubator, and matching-tier VIM are paired together. The higher the tier of the Incubator, the more valuable the VIM required to operate it, making it easier for EGGs of greater rarity to incubate quickly. But don't worry, impatient users can take advantage of the two different types of boosts to speed up the process and watch their EGGs hatch a Companion before their very eyes!

NFT Companion Pets

These Companions are not average jpeg NFTs. These magnificently designed creations each have a unique set of powers that unlocks when linked to a VIM. Each VIM can connect up to eight Companions so users can unlock powerful combinations of traits and stackable boosts that will take their VIMs to the next level! From $25,000 instant jackpots, to real-world experiences and game boosters, the rewards will surprise even the most seasoned users.

New Treasure Tracking

And that's not all! VIMworld has also revamped the VIMdex experience, allowing users to see all claimed and open Vanguard treasures for each VIM in circulation. By checking their position in the race to obtain Vanguard Treasures for their VIMs, users can be sure that by being one of the first ten to level up to a new tier, they will have opportunities to earn more $POWA token rewards.

Leaderboard Upgrade

Finally, the update to the VIMworld Leaderboard is an exciting development that will add a new layer of competition to the platform. With the introduction of monthly $POWA rewards for users who attain high rankings in the leaderboard, there is even more incentive to play and reach for the top. Users can now track their progress in real-time and see how they stack up against their peers in various categories. The revamped leaderboard is a fantastic way for users to showcase their skills and earn rewards while doing so.

VIMworld 101

To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace , with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld , join the Discord or check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld now

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

