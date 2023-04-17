DJ SolidusX: A Detailed SolidusX Broker Review 2023

A Detailed SolidusX Broker Review 2023

SolidusX Broker Overview

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, SolidusX is a leading multi-asset broker offering various trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodity, and ETFs. It is regulated by the SVGFSA and has a minimum deposit of USD500.

SolidusX offers a proprietary trading platform with low spreads, high leverage up to 1:200, and fast execution times. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate the platform and place trades with just a few clicks.

The broker also provides a wide range of educational materials, from basic to advanced topics, so that traders can develop their skills and knowledge in an accessible way. In addition, SolidusX offers multiple research tools, such as market analysis and trading signals to help traders make informed decisions.

Broker safety details:

This multi-asset broker has implemented cutting-edge and modern security measures to ensure that customer data and funds are safe and secure. The company has implemented robust SSL encryption technology and uses segregated accounts to store client funds.

They also utilize anti-fraud systems such as KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) checks to verify the identity of their clients.

SolidusX offers excellent customer service through its dedicated team of professionals. The broker provides live chat, phone, and email support to assist traders with any queries. Overall, the safety, customer service, and trading tools offered by SolidusX make it an ideal choice for traders of all levels.

Fees details:

When it comes to fees, SolidusX offers competitive spreads and no commission on trades. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees; however, there may be third-party payment processor charges. The broker also offers bonuses and promotions to its clients, which can help them save money on trading costs.

The spreads are highly competitive and tight, allowing traders to get more out of their trades. The leverage option is also generous as it enables traders to trade with up to 1:200, giving them the opportunity to maximize their trade size.

In addition, the broker charges a swap fee when a position is held overnight, which helps traders manage their risk.

Available tradable markets:

SolidusX offers a variety of tradable markets, such as forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodity, and ETFs. The selection of instruments is extensive and allows traders to diversify their trading portfolio.

The platform also provides access to a deep liquidity in all markets, allowing users to enter easily and exit trades at the best possible price. Let's have a quick overview of some of the tradable markets available with this broker:

Forex:

The broker offers a wide selection of 30+ major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. Some of the popular pairs offered include EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

Stocks:

SolidusX provides access to multiple global stocks from leading exchanges across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Stock traders can easily access a wide range of stocks, providing them with the opportunity to diversify their trading portfolio.

Cryptocurrencies:

The broker also offers a selection of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. These digital assets can be traded against major fiat currencies, including USD.

Commodity:

This broker also offers access to a selection of commodity markets, such as gold, silver, oil, coffee, wheat, and more.

ETFs:

SolidusX also provides access to a selection of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing traders to gain exposure to multiple asset classes.

Leverage information:

Leverage depends on the asset being traded, with caps for new clients set according to regulation. The leverage caps are 2:1 on Crypto, 5:1 on Stocks, 10:1 on Commodities, 20:1 on Indices, and 30:1 on Forex Major Pairs. Overall, the leverage provided by SolidusX is competitive and can give traders the opportunity to maximize their gains with the right risk management.

Trading platform:

SolidusX offers a full-fledged proprietary trading platform allowing traders to access all the features they need in one place. The platform is easy to use and comes with a range of tools, such as advanced charting, a watchlist, and customizable widgets. Some of the robust features of their trading platform are:

Personalized trading:

The platform allows traders to personalize their trading experience and cater it to their trading strategies. This includes the ability to customize charts, set alerts, and use various technical indicators to help them analyze markets. Also as a limited offer, new clients can get 3 one-to-one trading education lesions from dedicated investment specialists.

Power watchlists:

The platform also provides access to a power watchlist feature, allowing traders to easily track their favorite markets and get an overview of major price changes. Moreover, traders can also set up notifications to be notified of any relevant market movements.

Intuitive charting:

The platform also offers comprehensive charting tools, allowing traders to identify trends, apply technical analysis and more easily. The charts are also customizable, giving traders the ability to customize them to their own preferences.

Quick to customize:

The trading platform is also easily customizable, allowing traders to configure the layout according to their preferences quickly.

Overall, the trading platform from SolidusX is excellent and provides traders with all the features they need to make successful trades.

Customer support:

SolidusX provides excellent customer support, and assistance can be reached via live chat, phone, or email. Their customer support team is very knowledgeable and helpful, so traders should be able to get their questions answered quickly.

Traders can get customer support through the following channels:

support@solidusx.com

+(44)2038466004

+(61)282058232

Limited-time SolidusX promotion offers for its clients:

SolidusX also offers excellent promotions and bonuses to its clients. Currently, the broker is offering a USD100 cashback for deposits of USD1000 and a USD50 cashback for deposits of USD500. In addition, clients are eligible for three one-hour free Zoom meetings with a dedicated investment specialist.

The one-on-one Zoom call is generally available only to clients with USD25,000 deposits. But for a limited offer, SolidusX offers this to all its clients, making it an ideal choice for traders who want to get maximum value from their investment.

SolidusX in a nutshell:

SolidusX is a reliable broker offering an excellent trading platform with all the features traders need. The broker also provides access to various financial instruments, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs. Additionally, the leverage offered by SolidusX is competitive, and traders can benefit from a generous selection of promotional offers. Overall, SolidusX is an excellent choice for traders of all levels.

