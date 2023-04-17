Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of up to C$1,350,000. The Private Placement will consist of up to 15,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.09 per share. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for additional project acquisitions and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") and applicable securities laws consisting of a cash commission of up to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the Exchange, and all securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

For further information on the contents of this news release or the activities of Cypress please contact:

Richard A. Graham, P. Geol

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (604) 689-1428

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162466