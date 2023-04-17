DJ SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

The following TR1 forms were submitted on the dates shown in section 6 of each TR1 to an unmonitored email address and are therefore being published pursuant to our obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares STHREE PLC-WI to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name GLG Partners LP City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/02/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/02/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or Less than 5% Less than 5% Less than 5% reached Position of previous notification (if Less than 5% Less than 5% 5.008962% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 SUBTOTAL 8. A Less than 5% Less than 5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the Type of financial Expiration Conversion instrument is % of voting instrument datex Periodxi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)(Note that holdings held via indices, baskets and ETFs would be displayed here as asset class Equity or PreferredEquity so please update this to the correct name accordingly - and then PLEASE DELETE this comment once resolved) Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Type of financial instrument datex Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights % of voting rights settlementxii Equity Swap Cash Settlement Less than 5% Less than 5% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Less than 5% Less than 5% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 16/02/2023

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.917437% 1.315598% 7.233035% 9,725,746 or reached Position of previous 4.821953% 0.939267% 5.761220% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 7,956,754 5.917437% Sub Total 8.A 7,956,754 5.917437%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Cash settled Equity N/A N/A Cash 1,768,992 1.315598% Swap Sub Total 8.B2 1,768,992 1.315598%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Asset Man-agement Management (UK) 5.874202% 7.189800% Holdings Inc Limited JPMorgan Asset China Management International Holdings Inc Fund Management Co.,Ltd. JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Asset Management Management Holdings Inc (Taiwan) Limited

11. Additional Information

