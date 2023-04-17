SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -3

Anzeige
17.04.2023
167 Leser
SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

SThree (STEM) SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 17-Apr-2023 / 16:33 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following TR1 forms were submitted on the dates shown in section 6 of each TR1 to an unmonitored email address and are therefore being published pursuant to our obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares STHREE PLC-WI 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  GLG Partners LP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        15/02/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             16/02/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or Less than 5%       Less than 5%      Less than 5% 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                Less than 5%       Less than 5%      5.008962% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of               Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
shares 
                     Direct     Indirect      Direct     Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A               Less than 5%           Less than 5% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion   instrument is                    % of voting 
instrument       datex   Periodxi                               rights 
                          exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)(Note that holdings held via 
indices, baskets and ETFs would be displayed here as asset class Equity or PreferredEquity so please update this to the 
correct name accordingly - and then PLEASE DELETE this comment once resolved) 
               Expiration Exercise/      Physical or cash 
Type of financial instrument datex   Conversion Period xi         Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                               settlementxii 
Equity Swap                         Cash Settlement Less than 5%      Less than 5% 
 
                               SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  Less than 5%      Less than 5% 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  16/02/2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office Country of registered office 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.917437%       1.315598%            7.233035%   9,725,746 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.821953%       0.939267%            5.761220% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71                   7,956,754                   5.917437% 
Sub Total 8.A       7,956,754                     5.917437%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Cash settled Equity   N/A      N/A          Cash          1,768,992      1.315598% 
Swap 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   1,768,992      1.315598%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Asset 
Man-agement  Management (UK) 5.874202%                            7.189800% 
Holdings Inc  Limited 
JPMorgan Asset China 
Management   International 
Holdings Inc  Fund Management 
        Co.,Ltd. 
JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Asset 
Management   Management 
Holdings Inc  (Taiwan) 
        Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) China International Fund Management Co., Ltd. (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

11-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

DE

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.990600        0.000000            4.990600   6709372 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.010000        0.000000            5.010000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71                   6709372                    4.990600 
Sub Total 8.A       6709372                      4.990600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

199 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3TY

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares STHREE PLC 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  GLG Partners LP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        06/10/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             07/10/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or Less than 5%       Less than 5%      5.008962%   6,733,066.00 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of               Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
shares 
                     Direct     Indirect      Direct     Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A               Less than 5%           Less than 5% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion   instrument is                    % of voting 
instrument       datex   Periodxi                               rights 
                          exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                    Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/              cash     Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion Period xi                rights       rights 
                                    settlementxii 
Swap          Please fill Please fill in days until exercise/ Cash     Less than 5%    Less than 5% 
            in     conversion              Settlement 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL   Less than 5%    Less than 5% 
                                    8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  07/10/2022

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  237435 
EQS News ID:  1609567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

