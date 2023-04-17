Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise total proceeds of up to $4,000,000. The Private Placement will consist of 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross Unit proceeds of $2,000,000 and 6,666,667 units consisting of flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit of the Company for gross FT Unit proceeds of $2,000,000.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper comments: "This financing allows us to begin the detailed regional exploration plan as outlined in our press release dated February 28, 2023. The Kutcho Project has not seen any significant exploration since 1990. The prospective mineralized horizons that host the existing deposits repeat three times across our land position and volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits typically occur in clusters along favourable horizons. With three deposits already identified along the Main-Sumac-Esso horizon, the Project has the making of a substantive VMS district and has potential for discovery of completely new deposits."

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"), exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to accelerated expiry as described herein.

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through share in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Share") and one-half transferable Warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date, subject to accelerated expiry as described herein. Each FT Share will be a Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each FT Share will entitle the holder thereof the same rights as holders of Common Shares, as described below.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may (but is not required to), at its sole discretion, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is 30 days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants (given by way of news release).

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares (comprised within the FT Units) for exploration on its Kutcho property in British Columbia that will qualify as "Canadian exploration expense" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" (both within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2024 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023 to the initial purchasers of FT Shares (comprised within the FT Units). The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of Units for general administrative and working capital expenses.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees and grant finder's warrants under the Offering as permitted by TSX Venture Exchange policy and applicable securities laws. All securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

