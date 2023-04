Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE:MM) (OTCQB: MTALD) (FSE: SY7P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of April 6, 2023, and pursuant a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated April 6, 2023 with certain arm's length parties (the "Sellers"), the Company acquired (the "Acquisition") certain mineral claims in the Province of Quebec (the "Property"). The Property consists of 37 claims representing approximately 2,072 hectares along the Waswanipi-Saguenay Zone in Quebec.

As consideration for the Property, the Company issued the Sellers an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company. All securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Mr. Benoit Desormeaux received 6,400,000 Common Shares. Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Desormeaux did not hold any securities of the Company. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Desormeaux beneficially owns or controls 6,400,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.60% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Desormeaux may from time to time increase or decrease his holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Metallica Metals Corp.

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "MM". The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold-silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr gold-silver project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

