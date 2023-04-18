Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023 | 09:10
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Banga Ltd to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 18, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Banga Ltd have been admitted to trading on
the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

The size of Banga Ltd bond issue is EUR 2.5 million. The nominal value of bonds
is 1,000 EUR with an annual coupon rate of 6%, paid out quarterly. The bonds
mature in May, 2025. 

Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga: "We are welcoming Banga Ltd on the
Baltic First North market. Fisheries have always played an important role in
the development of the Latvian economy, therefore we are delighted that the
stock exchange can facilitate the growth of another local business!" 

Ingus Veckagans, Member of the Board of Banga Ltd: "The listing of Banga Ltd
bonds on the Nasdaq First North market is the next step in our company's
progression to the public capital markets. The cash raised in the bond issue
enabled the company to expand its production facilities, purchase new
production equipment and increase its competitiveness in international markets.
The company's products are in demand in many countries around the world, in
2022 sales exceeded by 33.10% comparing with the previous year, and we are
pleased that the company's development is being recognised by both our global
customers and investors." 

"We are delighted with the development of Banga Ltd over the last few years,
and for having the courage to raise funds through the capital market. Banga Ltd
bond issue saw significant interest from both private and institutional
investors from Latvia with the issue oversubscribed by 1.4 times, which
demonstrates strong support from local investors to well governed local
manufacturers," Kristiana Janvare, Head of Investment Division at "Signet
Bank". 

The main activity of Banga Ltd is the production of sterilised canned fish. The
company's production facility is located in Roja, Talsi District. Banga Ltd
production covers the full canning cycle and it employs more than 140 people. 
Exports cover 4 continents and more than 30 countries, including Europe, USA,
Japan and Australia. The company's customer base includes wholesalers and
distributors, as well as international retail chains. The products are made
from high-quality raw fish materials supplied from Latvian, Norwegian, Spanish,
Chilean and Faroese fisheries. Product quality is confirmed by IFS
(International Featured Standards), MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) and ASC
(Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certifications. The company's product range
comprises more than 50 products under the BANGA brand and private labels. The
company's goals for the future years include increasing production capacity,
developing new products and launching them on the European/US markets, taking a
leading position among canned fish producers in the region! 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.