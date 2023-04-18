Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):

Nathalie Lomon, Senior Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe SEB, was co-opted as a new member of the Board of Directors on 17 April 2023, replacing Nathalie Bühnemann as stated in the press release dated 18 January 2023. Nathalie Lomon is also appointed as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors has also decided to propose to the shareholders at the next General Meeting on 8 June 2023, the appointment of Paul-Philippe Bernier as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Co-option of Nathalie Lomon

Nathalie Lomon is Senior Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe SEB. A graduate of Neoma Business School, Nathalie Lomon began her career in auditing at Mazars and in the General Inspection department of BNP Paribas. In 2002, she joined Pechiney where she held various financial and management positions. Between 2010 and 2019, Nathalie Lomon has been with Ingenico notably as Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. She has also been a Director of Coface since 2017 and President of the Risks Committee of Coface since 2018.

The ratification of Nathalie Lomon's cooptation will be proposed to the shareholders at the next General Meeting of Shareholders on 8 June 2023.

Proposal of appointment of Paul-Philippe Bernier

Paul-Philippe Bernier is a Director and member of the Management Committee of the Large Cap direct investment team of Bpifrance Investissement since 2022. He has more than 15 years of experience in structured financing and equity investment.

He joined Bpifrance Investissement in 2019 as an Investment Director. He has participated to many investments (or reinvestments) for Bpifrance of which the investments in the following listed and unlisted companies: Elis, Exclusive Networks, EssilorLuxottica, SPIE, SRS, Mediawan and Sulo.

Before joining Bpifrance, Paul-Philippe was Director within the structured finance team of Société Générale CIB for 12 years and was based in Paris and in London. He was specialised in the TMT sector from 2014 to 2019. For Société Générale, Paul-Philippe has completed more than 20 financing operations as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, in Europe and Africa, for the account of Private Equity funds and listed corporates. Paul-Philippe started his career as financial auditor for Mazars. Paul-Philippe Bernier is a graduate of Neoma Business School.

