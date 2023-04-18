DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.9866
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5886427
CODE: MTIX LN
ISIN: LU1650491282
