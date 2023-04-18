Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.04.2023
PT Paragon Technology and Innovation: Wardah and Kahf Partner with Garuda Indonesia Airlines, Introducing Exclusive Umrah & Hajj Packages

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Technology and Innovation (Paragon Corp), the parent company of renowned halal skincare brand for women Wardah, and Kahf for men, is excited to announce a collaboration with Garuda Indonesia Airlines to enhance the experience of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. Along with this partnership, the company is introducing a skincare special for Umrah & Hajj Packages, designed for those embarking on the sacred journey.

(Jakarta, 17/4) CEO Paragon Corp, Harman Subakat, dan Brand Ambassador Wardah, Dewi Sandra, membagikan paket kolaborasi eksklusif Wardah dan Kahf dengan maskapai Garuda Indonesia kepada calon jemaah haji & umroh dalam rute penerbangan GA 980 Jakarta-Jeddah.

The exclusive Umrah & Hajj Packages are available at www.garudashop.garuda-indonesia.com

Carrying 400 pilgrims directly from Jakarta to Jeddah, Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 777 with flight number GA 980 took off on April 17, 2023. During the flight, the female passengers received an exclusive collaboration product, 'Journey of Soul' Umrah & Hajj package by Wardah and Kahf's 'Towards New Beginning' Umrah and Hajj package for the male passengers. Wardah's The Journey of Soul package comprises The Head-to-Toe Cleanser, Sun Shield, Intensive Moisturizer, Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, and Multipurpose Sanitizer. While the Towards New Beginning package by Kahf includes Refreshing Hair & Body Wash, Face Wash, Face & Body Sunscreen, Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, and Multipurpose Moisturizing Balm. Both packages will also contain a Zam-zam Spray Bottle, a guidebook for Umrah and Hajj, and each package will come in a pouch or a drawstring bag to carry conveniently.

These non-alcohol and non-fragrance products of Wardah and Kahf are carefully curated with natural ingredients and improved formulations to maintain moisturized, clean, and healthy skin in extreme weather and climate, ensuring the pilgrims comfortably and confidently embark on their PerjalananBerkahPenuhMakna (meaningful journey).

Harman Subakat, CEO of Paragon Corp, said, "We are delighted to offer these Umrah & Hajj Packages to support and bring comfort during their pilgrimage. We want our consumers to have the best experience during their sacred, spiritual journey and rest assured that their skincare needs are cared for by a trusted brand."

As a national flag carrier, Garuda Indonesia consistently strives to support local products and therefore highly appreciates the partnership, says Irfan Setiaputra, Director of Garuda Indonesia, "This collaboration with Paragon is part of our commitment to support local industries and accelerate the national economy recovery by providing a platform to introduce the local halal-certified products, especially for our valued customers."

For more information about Paragon Corp and its brand portfolio, visit www.paragon-innovation.com.

Media Contact:

Wilda Arginisa

Public Relations Executive

wilda.arginisa@paracorpgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056637/DSC09811_cropped.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wardah-and-kahf-partner-with-garuda-indonesia-airlines-introducing-exclusive-umrah--hajj-packages-301800049.html

