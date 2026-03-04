Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies News Release

Paragon Announces Final Resolution of Legacy Litigation Liabilities Created by Prior Board

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:PGNT) (Paragon' or the 'Company') today announced that it has resolved all legacy litigation liabilities arising from the litigation concerning entrenchment actions taken by a prior board of directors at the recommendation of certain prior counsel.

The litigation stemmed from a series of self-serving governance measures enacted by the former board at the recommendation of certain prior counsel, including disenfranchising bylaw amendment. Those actions were successfully challenged in defense of Paragon's stockholders.

All liabilities and expenses related to this litigation have been fully paid and will be reflected in the Company's 2025 annual financial results which will be publicly available in the coming weeks. "The independent directors worked hard to minimize such legacy liabilities and believe they have achieved a very meaningful and responsible outcome for stockholders," said Sham Gad, CEO of Paragon Technologies. Gad continued, "the Company has put legacy issues behind it and remains intensely focused on resuming its growth strategy."

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, contact the company at ir@pgntgroup.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/paragon-technologies-news-release-1143649