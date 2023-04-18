Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: AXM

Listing date: 19th April

Key words: Web3, Initial Listing, BITONE

Official Website: https://www.axiomkr.com/

About: Axiom has utilized blockchain technology to decentralize and open-source AI algorithms, enabling service users to choose from a variety of AI providers. Through this, users can escape the risks that may arise from monopolized AI controlled by large corporations. Axiom aims to plan for the democratization of AI through a sophisticated and fair token economy model.

Project: BYK

Listing date: 20th April

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: http://buyk.id/

About: BYK brings innovative changes to the logistics business model by introducing blockchain to the existing overseas direct purchase logistics platform, fair compensation to users who have made certain contributions within the platform, and expanding its position as a participant in the platform rather than as a one-sided platform lender. It wants to fundamentally solve the problem that existed in the relationship between the platform and the user.

Project: DP

Listing date: 20th April

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, KLAY

Official Website: https://dptoken.io/

About: D-SHOP is a project aimed at creating a beauty all-in-one platform that provides a consumer-participatory M2E (Mission to Earn) reward system, user beauty history, and customer management solutions for designers, based on the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Project: NEWS

Listing date: 20th April

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://publishinc.io/en/

About: PUBLISH is a global technology media company founded in 2018 as a response to declining newspaper revenues and newspaper closures. It strives to foster a media ecosystem in which a multitude of independent digital news media organizations can co-exist and flourish. Its mission is to give publishers the tools necessary to secure their financial and editorial independence, and to foster a more transparent and accountable internet.

Project: GIP

Listing date: 21st April

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://factorlabs.net/

About: Factor is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and a decentralized operating system. What makes this operating system different is its ability to run all kinds of decentralized application initially developed for other decentralized OS (Ethereum, Neo, EOS). Therefore Factor blockchain is the decentralized operating system that can run the most DApps. Factor archives this with its innovative Factor Hash Function, running many hash algorithm and provides the user with high-speed, scalability, connectivity, and security. Factor will play an important role in Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 10th April 2023 to 16th April 2023

Name: KTK

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: http://k-world.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ktk_usdt/

Name: SML

Weekly gain: 109%

Official Website: https://www.atit.solutions/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sml_usdt/

Name: PKT

Weekly gain: 29%

Official Website: https://www.playkingdom.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pkt_usdt/

Name: 0X0

Weekly gain: 508%

Official Website: https://0x0.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/0x0_usdt/

Name: ARCDA

Weekly gain: 20289%

Official Website: https://arcadia.exchange/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/arcda_usdt/

Name: ALLIN

Weekly gain: 135%

Official Website: https://allin.so/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/allin_usdt/

Name: KAKI

Weekly gain: 19.5%

Official Website: http://www.dogekaki.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/kaki_usdt/

Name: SAFE

Weekly gain: 49.8%

Official Website: https://anwang.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/safe_usdt/

Name: FTC

Weekly gain: 1494%

Official Website: http://fantaverse.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ftc_usdt/

