Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with Viresco Solutions Inc. ("Viresco") with the signing of a Master Value-Added Reseller Agreement on April 13, 2023. The BIX Platform provides a comprehensive solution for businesses to trace products while reducing their carbon footprint across their supply chain. The partnership will also expand the capabilities of the BIX program to include carbon offset and inset programs, providing greater transparencies for brands to improve their sustainable development goals and ESG claims.

"Viresco is excited to partner with TrustBIX to offer customers a comprehensive solution for sustainable agriculture and climate solutions," said Karen Haugen-Kozyra, President of Viresco. "The TrustBIX Platform is an innovative solution that will help customers improve their traceability capabilities, while also managing their carbon footprint and driving positive change in the agri-food industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with Viresco to expand the capabilities of our Platform in the area of carbon offset and inset programs," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX. "As consumers become more conscious of their environmental impact, it's important for businesses to take steps toward sustainability. Our partnership will provide our customers the tools they need to meet their sustainability goals."

About Viresco

Viresco is an environmental consulting firm specializing in sustainable agriculture and climate solutions. Working with a range of industries, Viresco provides innovative solutions helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and improve sustainability practices through carbon offset and inset programs.

www.virescosolutions.com

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and the use of its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring asset situational awareness for high value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

