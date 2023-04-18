Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Fanta Coin (FTC) on April 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FTC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a decentralized metaverse 3.0 game, FantaVerse enables players to earn valuable tokens through building interplanetary kingdoms, dynamic gameplay and by actively contributing to its ecosystem. Its native token Fanta Coin (FTC) was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 15, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FantaVerse

FANTAVERSE PTE. LTD. is a metaverse gaming company with more than 100 team members from all over the world. The company focuses on development of blockchain and metaverse technology. Its debut decentralized metaverse game, FantaVerse, is based on blockchain technologies with a Play&Earn game model where players can earn valuable tokens through building interplanetary kingdoms, dynamic gameplay and by actively contributing to the FantaVerse ecosystem.

There are multi-planets in FantaVerse. Each planet will have its own characteristics, race(s), culture, game rewards and token economy. Meta Earth is the first planet in FantaVerse and it is inhabited by the Terran race. It is a beautiful and resource-rich mega universe with a variety of landforms and dense forests, endless plains, crisscrossing rivers and misty swamps.

Meta Earth has an extremely well-developed stratum with frequent magmatic activities, making it rich in a variety of mineral deposits and extremely easy to mine. FantaVerse provides players with limited plots of land on Meta Earth's MetaCore City. Through this, Players will be able to become not just a land owner but a true FantaVerse Metaverse property owner. Players can also armor and gear up their Terran ahead of PVE/PVP. Every additional NFT equipment increases their character's capabilities and Play&Earn prowess.

In addition to Meta Earth, there's also Dust Planet, the second Genesis class planet in the FantaVerse. It came into being over the millennia through the union of stardust-like particles and gasses called dust-light which were thrown out by explosions of dying stars. Dust-light covers this planet and exudes an air of curious mystery. It may not appear to be a charming planet during the day but the gaseous atmosphere surrounding this planet absorbs energy during the day and emits dazzling, radiant and memorable dancing waves of dust-light during the night.

Countless dust-light particles gather to form picturesque rainbow-like rivers which appear to be waltzing in the starry night sky. Players will be able to utilize Dust Planet's UT token to participate in PVP combats, PVE missions and casual games, win and receive more UT rewards.

As a metaverse 3.0 game, FantaVerse enables gamers and creators to BUIDL, OWN, PLAY and FEEL all aspects of a leading-edge high poly 3D gaming ecosystem powered by its versatile FantaGlass & FANTAVERSE EDITOR for boundless hi-resolution creativity and gameplay.

About FTC Token

Fanta Coin (FTC) is the native token of FantaVerse ecosystem. The goal of FTC is to establish a set of economic mechanism to support a sustainable and continuous operation and development of FantaVerse. It will be used for rewarding players and nodes who participate in the development of FantaVerse, encouraging them to hold tokens, as well as decentralized development of FantaVerse ownership and governance.

Based on BEP-20, FTC has a total supply of 360 million (i.e., 360,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for seed round, 3% is provided for private round, 2% is provided for public sale, 27% is allocated for X2Earn, 27% is provided for cloud network, 10% is provided for hardware, 18% is allocated to the team and advisors, 7% is allocated for the ecosystem, and the remaining 3% is provided for the community.

FTC token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 15, 2023, investors who are interested in FantaVerse can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

