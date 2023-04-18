Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco CEO Discusses Growth Strategy on OTC Club Twitter Spaces

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced its CEO, Ryan Schadel, attended a Twitter Spaces event hosted by The OTC Club to discuss the Company's growth initiatives.

Mr. Schadel discussed a broad range of topics starting with updates on projects in development including mferjobs.com, a web3 recruiting platform, and Mutant Ape Energy, a new product the Company expects to launch soon. Other topics included the Company's interest in tokenized real estate and the Company's recruiting efforts for an anticipated launch or acquisition of a staffing unit in the southeast US. Additionally, Mr. Schadel disclosed the Company is engaged in active discussion for several acquisitions.

The event was recorded and can be replayed here.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

