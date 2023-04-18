SOBR Safe, Inc.: Fox Group Intends to Drive SOBRsafe Adoption in Oil and Gas, Mining and Trucking

Already a SOBRsafe Customer, the Fox Group Becomes its 13th North American Distributor

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with previously announced customer the Fox Group. Through its commercial driver training portfolio, the Fox Group has established relationships with significant employers in key SOBRsafe markets such as oil and gas, mining and trucking. The Fox Group joins Alco Prevention Canada as SOBRsafe's initial Canadian representatives, rounding out a group of four new distributors the Company has signed in 2023. SOBRsafe now has 13 North American distributors.

United States and Canada Combined Market Sizes by Employee/Driver Count (approx.)

Oil and gas: 323,00 1 , 2

Mining: 2.8 million 3 , 4

Trucking: 2.4 million 5, 6

From Customer to Commercial Advocate

As Fox Group owner and CEO Don Bailey stated, "When I was first introduced to SOBRsafe, I was quite impressed. I have long wondered when the industry was going to take the next leap forward in safety. I believe that SOBRsafe's alcohol detection technology is that next leap - it is the biggest evolution in industry safety I've seen in the last 30 years. This is a game-changer for all safety-sensitive occupations."

"The Fox Group has thousands of their own potential users, and by expanding its relationship with SOBRsafe they gain us trusted access to a broad audience of business owners," followed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "The oil and gas and mining industries are plagued by the highest rates of binge drinking, and we believe that our alcohol detection technology can materially improve safety and productivity on these jobsites. The Fox Group is 100% aligned with our mission, and we feel that CEO Don Bailey will be an ideal ambassador for SOBRsafe in the marketplace."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

