Leading technology provider showcases software solutions for accounts payable invoice automation in Orlando

The SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference Orlando will be held on 16 and 17 May 2023 as a combined online and face-to-face event at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando/Florida. xSuite North America Inc., the specialist for accounts payable invoice automation, will once again be among the exhibitors. At Booth 613, the company will provide information on new features and options provided by its solutions to optimize commercial business processes through automation and digitization. The manufacturer offers SAP-integrated cloud or on-premises workflow solutions with an integrated archive that help companies make their business processes more efficient.

The SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference is an important event for the global SAP community with a focus on networking and sharing knowledge. Participants will learn how to future-proof their business and stay ahead of upcoming technological changes. Numerous keynotes, demos and showcases are on the agenda of this two-day event.

The xSuite North America Inc. team will be among the SAP experts gathering in Orlando. It will present xSuite Business Solutions workflow solutions for procurement, processing incoming order confirmations, delivery notes, invoices and orders. This business package empowers companies to implement comprehensive and automated SAP-integrated P2P scenarios. The package combines xSuite's cutting-edge accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) solution with components for processing order confirmations and automated goods receipt postings in SAP. The powerful combined solution even standardizes all upstream process steps, further increasing the degree of automation in invoice processing. The list of integrated components also includes an electronic archiving system.

xSuite has developed itsBusiness Partner Portal to help customers carry out P2P processes with suppliers digitally and in a standardized manner. The central platform enables the purchasing and accounting departments as well as suppliers to exchange all data and documents related to procurement among each other. The portal was built based on the SAP Business Technology Platform. In conjunction with the invoice solution, companies can use it to implement end-to-end P2P scenarios. Functions such as self-service vendor onboarding or dynamic discounting (for liquidity management) are also available.

xSuite provides customers with a product portfolio comprising basic and premium packages for invoice processing and procurement that significantly simplify licensing. The workflows of xSuite Business Solutions (current version: 5.2.9) are fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022 in various deployment modes.

Event information:

SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference 2023

16-17 May 2023

Booth 613

9400 Universal Blvd, Florida/USA

Appointments and registration for the trade show: https://news.xsuite.com/en/xsuite-at-sap-sapphire-2023

About xSuite

With offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

