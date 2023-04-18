Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Brüush to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, will present at the Sequire Investor Summit being held at the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 24-26.

Aneil Manhas is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 25 at 3:30 PM, and will also field investor questions and host individual investor meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. This conference is an opportunity for the Company's management to meet with existing and potential new investors.

Conference Details:

Event: Bruush Oral Care Presentation at the Sequire Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX visit: https://srax.com and https://mysequire.com

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Starting in the second quarter of 2023, we will expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Brüush visit: https://bruush.com

Follow Brüush on LinkedIn: Bruush

Follow Brüush on Instagram: @bruush

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

