Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC's Invitation to the Fourth Quarter 2022 and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its financial results of the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, at 11:00am Eastern Time (ET).

In connection with this release, Jose Antonio Gomez-Bazan, CEO, Milagritos Olivero, VP Management & Finance and, Jossue Yesquen, IRO, will host a conference call presentation and Q&A session.

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7cc8ab566a984082b663acab2c8f2ba3

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xvcrm2vv

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until April 26, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. Our operations span across Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com