Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:046890), a global optical semiconductor company, has announced that the new Volvo EX90 Electric SUV will feature its SunLike LED lights. This is the first application of the SunLike technology with sun spectrum in production vehicles.

Volvo EX90 featuring the SunLike technology

SunLike, developed and mass-produced by Seoul Semiconductor for the first time in the world, is a healthy light technology that replicates natural light, protecting the 24-hour biological cycle of a human body. For the past five years, Seoul Semiconductor carried out multiple clinical trials with Harvard University in the United States, the University of Basel in Switzerland, and Seoul National University in Korea, confirming that the use of the solar spectrum, SunLike, can make improvements in myopia, regenerate cells, improve memory, and replicate natural colors.

NEARSIGHTEDNESS IMPROVEMENT

Not all lights are the same, and not all lightings are the same. The closer it is to natural light, the better it is. Light is a mass of particles with energy, so the longer our eyes are exposed to high levels of blue light with high energy, there is a greater chance of damaging our photoreceptor cells and developing myopia. This is why children in Asia who spend more time indoors than outdoors under natural light have a high prevalence of myopia.

According to the "Recovery From Form-Deprivation Myopia in Chicks Is Dependent Upon the Fullness and Correlated Color Temperature of the Light Spectrum(2020)" by Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), myopia can be improved by using SunLike.

CELL REPRODUCTION

Natural light affects sleep as well. Evening sunlight promotes the secretion of melatonin which helps to sleep. They say more than 70% of our 60 trillion body cells regenerate while we sleep. Seoul Semiconductor confirmed through the "Effect of daylight LED on visual comfort, melatonin, mood, waking performance and sleep (2019)" conducted by the University of Basel in Switzerland that SunLike lighting improves sleep quality compared to conventional LEDs.

MEMORY IMPROVEMENT

Getting a good night sleep reduces the possibility of building up toxins in the brain, improving memory and concentration. Seoul Semiconductor confirmed through the "Daytime Exposure to Short Wavelength-Enriched Light Improves Cognitive Performance in Sleep-Restricted College-Aged Adults (2021)" conducted by Harvard Medical School that problem-solving skills improved by 5% and speed increased by 3.2 folds when SunLike lighting was used.

COLOR REPLICATION

Conventional LED with CRI 90 have a 90% color gamut of 14 colors in high CRI 90 (sunlight 100). However, SunLike has a 95% color gamut of all 99 colors. This means that it is closest to the color seen under natural sunlight.

According to Dan Fidgett, Volvo's head of materials and colors, "By utilising the spectrum of light emitted from the SunLike LEDs, the progressive materials and interior design of the Volvo EX90 stand out more clearly and without colour distortion" Fidgett also added, "Bringing in SunLike LEDs to the interior of the Volvo EX90 is another illustration of our ambition to bring in innovative technology to deliver a renewed premium in-car experience for our customers".

For all interior light fixtures of Volvo EX90, SunLike will be installed. Already widely used by large museums and art galleries around the world, SunLike LEDs have been used to reveal the color and texture of Pompeii ruins' murals in Italy.

N. Kobayashi, SunLike's key developer and Seoul Semiconductor's technical advisor (former CEO of TMAT), explains, "SunLike is a differentiated, high-quality 'healthy lighting' that has all the benefits of natural light. It is widely being used in various places, such as residential spaces where people rest, hospitals that lack outdoor activities, schools where concentration and vision health are important, horticultural greenhouses that require light, etc".

In addition to Volvo EX90, SunLike will also equip 'Polestar 3' which shares the same technology base.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. Seoul's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en, YouTube, LinkedIn.

