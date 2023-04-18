Anzeige
WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023 | 15:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)
on April 18, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 19, 2023. 

ISIN                     IS0000020469    
Company name                 Kvika banki hf.   
Total share capital before the reduction   4.928.896.980 shares
Reduction in share capital          147.871.265 shares 
Total share capital following the reduction 4.781.025.715 shares
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.        
Symbol                    KVIKA        
Orderbook ID                 152974
