Valmont Industries, Inc., a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced a partnership with EarthSense, a global provider of award-winning air quality monitors and advanced pollution modelling systems. Valmont will offer the Zephyr Air Quality Sensor through the partnership.

"Valmont takes our mission of conserving resources and improving lives seriously," Valmont VP of Technology Commercialization Dan Witt said. "And that means being good stewards of all resources, including air. This partnership will allow us to provide integrated solutions to municipalities and others looking to understand where and how to improve air quality."

The Zephyr is an award-winning, certified, indicative ambient air quality monitor that accurately measures harmful gases and particle matter. Zephyr monitors provide detailed air quality measurements in real time to help identify pollution hotspots at a localized level such as busy road junctions. Extensive networks can be easily deployed for city-wide pollution data used to aid the development of smarter and cleaner towns and cities.

"The quality of the air we breathe isn't something we think about every day," EarthSense Managing Director, Tom Hall said. "But we do know that air quality has a significant impact on health, especially in more vulnerable populations. We're excited to partner with Valmont and help bring air quality into the infrastructure discussion on a large scale."

The partnership with EarthSense aligns with the strategic effort of Valmont to build a comprehensive portfolio of Smart Solutions products that are inclusive, connected, equitable, resilient and secure. As a global leader in core physical infrastructure, Valmont looks forward to enabling smart infrastructure development worldwide.

About EarthSense

Born from 15 years of research at the University of Leicester, EarthSense holds a rich academic heritage specialising in environmental monitoring and modelling of air pollution data; delivering products and services that enable the world to better understand and solve air quality issues. EarthSense delivers solutions that enable the world to visualise and manage its air quality challenges, enabling actionable results and meaningful decision-making processes. Find out more at www.earthsense.co.uk

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life. at valmontstructures.com.

