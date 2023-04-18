Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of Avalara CRUSH in person, its annual tax and technology event. This year, CRUSH is expanding into eight, one-day regional events across the U.S. and in the U.K. These complimentary events are designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate compliance and help ensure it doesn't stand in the way of opportunity. For more information or to join the interest list and register to attend, please visit avalaraCRUSH.com.

"Every business has to navigate tax complexity, which is why Avalara is here to make tax compliance less taxing. Being able to meet with customers to help them better understand the global tax landscape, equip them with the necessary tools to stay compliant, and receive firsthand feedback is essential to our pursuit of simplifying tax compliance for all businesses," said Liz Armbruester, Executive Vice President, Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. "After a three-year hiatus, we're excited to bring Avalara CRUSH back in person. This year, we're taking it to a regional level to make the event even more accessible to our customers. As tax compliance continues to change, it's critical that we are able to bring customers together to understand their tax obligations, learn more about how Avalara can help them, and address their most pressing questions in person."

The first Avalara CRUSH Regional event took place on March 21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. "The Avalara CRUSH Denver regional seminar was exceptionally well structured, fun, informative, and interactive," said Tefta Mohr, Assistant Controller at Brady Industries. "The one-on-one sessions with Avalara software experts were my favorite part of the event as I was able to meet directly with someone to sit with me and review my company's specific setup, voice my concerns, and obtain recommendations that will allow us to be in a better position as our company grows to tackle additional tax issues with ease."

Through the end of the year, Avalara CRUSH Regional events will take place in the following cities:

Houston (April 20, 2023)

Atlanta (May 23, 2023)

Boston (June 20, 2023)

London (June 27, 2023)

Chicago (August 15, 2023)

San Diego (September 21, 2023)

San Jose (October 2023)

Event highlights

Avalara CRUSH Regional brings together experts in tax, commerce, and technology to share trends, implications, and best practices; collaborate with peers; and participate in a variety of interactive and action-oriented learning experiences. In addition to regional and industry-centric thought leadership, Avalara CRUSH Regional will offer attendees a variety of interactive sessions and activations, including:

CPE credit : Earn continuing tax education (CPE credit included) by attending thought leadership sessions delivered by top thought leaders and Avalara customers.

: Earn continuing tax education (CPE credit included) by attending thought leadership sessions delivered by top thought leaders and Avalara customers. Hands-on workshops : Find out how to get the most out of Avalara products in guided, hands-on sessions.

: Find out how to get the most out of Avalara products in guided, hands-on sessions. Support stations : Meet with Avalara Support, Implementation, Customer Success, and Product Solution teams to discuss support needs and resolve challenges in person.

: Meet with Avalara Support, Implementation, Customer Success, and Product Solution teams to discuss support needs and resolve challenges in person. Networking opportunities : Connect with other business leaders and like-minded tax professionals.

: Connect with other business leaders and like-minded tax professionals. 1:1 appointments with experts from Avalara: Attend in-person meetings with a member of the account management team and other Avalara teams to discuss your business and compliance technology portfolio. You'll also have the opportunity to review contracts and discuss additional technology needs.

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara CRUSH Regional, please visit avalaraCRUSH.com.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

