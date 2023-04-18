NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sýn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sýn hf. (symbol: SYN) on April 18, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 19, 2023. ISIN IS0000020485 Company name SYN hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 2.683.769.620 (2.683.769.620 shares) Decrease in share capital ISK 173.752.080 (173.752.080 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 2.510.017.540 (2.510.017.540 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 10 Symbol SYN Orderbook ID 91228