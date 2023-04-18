Anzeige
18.04.2023
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sýn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sýn hf. (symbol: SYN) on April
18, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 19, 2023. 



ISIN                   IS0000020485              
Company name               SYN hf.                
Total share capital before the increase ISK 2.683.769.620 (2.683.769.620    
                     shares)                
Decrease in share capital        ISK 173.752.080 (173.752.080 shares)  
Total share capital following the    ISK 2.510.017.540 (2.510.017.540    
 increase                 shares)                
Nominal value of each share       ISK 10                 
Symbol                  SYN                  
Orderbook ID               91228
