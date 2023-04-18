Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $6.7 Million Settlement for Semi-Truck Driver Seriously Injured Due To Negligence of Towing Company

Initial pre-litigation offer of $1.7 million was turned down to secure $6.7 million jury verdict

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping clients achieve the highest compensation possible, especially when they are injured because safety procedures were ignored. Recently, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured a $6.7 million jury verdict for a western Kentucky client who was severely injured after a towing company failed to follow the proper safety precautions while inflating a semi-truck tire.

Our client, a semi-truck driver, experienced a flat tire while driving in Ohio. He called a local towing company for help to fix the flat tire. Due to the size of commercial semi-truck tires, the proper inflation process takes longer than it does for smaller car tires and requires strict protocols to help prevent injuries. First, the tire must be properly inspected for perforations, gashes, or defects, and all rims must be analyzed to ensure they can handle reinflation. The flat tire should also be placed in a safety cage during the inflation process to prevent damage or injury should a tire explosion occur. Finally, the person working on the tire is expected to clear the "danger zone." The danger zone is the physical space around the tire that cannot be occupied while the tire fills with air due to the chance of significant injury if an explosion occurs.

Upon arrival, the towing company employee failed to inspect and to place the deflated tire within the cage before he began the inflation process. While inflating, the towing company employee noticed several gashes in the tire and rim and shut off the air supply to get a closer inspection. The Hughes & Coleman client, unaware that safety protocols were breached, was then invited by the towing company employee into the danger zone to look at the tire. Without warning, the employee resumed inflating the tire and did not tell the Hughes & Coleman client to move. The tire exploded, launching 30 feet into the air and hitting him with extreme force in the face and chest.

Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman

"Our client, who was merely observing the deflated tire at the request of the towing company employee, had no idea his life and health were in jeopardy," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman. "The employee with the towing company did not follow the proper safety procedures; he failed to inspect the tire adequately, failed to secure the tire in a safety cage, and then completely failed to clear the danger zone, ultimately ending in our client being catastrophically injured. Negligence like this from a company that is expected to uphold safety standards is unacceptable, and it's why our team fights relentlessly for our clients each day."

The client suffered severe facial injuries, including an upper jaw fracture and the loss of several of his front teeth, as well as chest injuries, including multiple broken ribs and a pinched nerve in his spine. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and was diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder and cognitive impairment, affecting his verbal skills, memory, and ability to understand certain situations. He continues to suffer from chronic sinus problems, neck and back pain, dizziness, headaches, hearing loss, light sensitivity and impaired sleep, and many other life-altering symptoms - all from a preventable incident that was not his fault.

The client's medical expenses were significant, and he was no longer able to work. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team turned down a pre-trial offer of $1.7 million. That amount was unacceptable given how much the client required for his future projected medical care and everything that had been stolen from him as a result of the negligence of the tow truck company. After a six day trial and deliberation by the jury, the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyer's client was awarded a jury verdict of $6.7 million. See the full details of the case at $6.7 Million Jury Verdict. After the verdict, the case resolved for a confidential amount, and the client was paid. Hughes and Coleman attorney Joe Griffith served as lead trial attorney.

While personal injuries occur under different circumstances - each with a different timeline and steps needed to secure fair compensation - the Hughes & Coleman team fights for its clients, to ensure they receive the money they deserve. To learn more about other case victories handled by the Hughes & Coleman team, see "Our Victories" and "Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $500,000 Settlement for Kentucky Hit-and-Run Victim."

The Hughes & Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer due to an injury caused by the negligence of someone else. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600 or book an appointment online.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985. What started as a partnership of two attorneys has grown into a powerhouse legal team across Kentucky and Tennessee. Their team helps those who have been injured due to auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, birth injuries, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices and has recovered over a billion dollars for their clients throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher

Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext.147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748280/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Secures-67-Million-Settlement-for-Semi-Truck-Driver-Seriously-Injured-Due-To-Negligence-of-Towing-Company