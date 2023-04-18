SWARM: Racing Fan Fest Announces Return of the Red Bull Fan Zone Presented by Cash App to Wynwood

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Mark your calendars and push into high-gear this season. As the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 descends into the 305 city limits for its second consecutive year, SWARM Entertainment Group is presenting Racing Fan Fest, the largest and most elevated off-track fan experience in Miami located at 2250 NW Second Avenue.

"Racing Fan Fest is an immersive experience for visitors and locals alike, said Javi Zayas, CEO of SWARM. "The festival atmosphere reflects the excitement of the weekend through interactive installations that generate the high energy and excitement which the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 brings to Miami. I am excited for first-time visitors, returning enthusiasts and our brand partners to have their senses expanded during year two of our free entrance, off-track racing festival."

Featuring high-performance installations, full bar and food offerings, a live DJ set and more, the Red Bull Fan Zone is a free event. In partnership with Red Bull, Racing Fan Fest will spotlight the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone presented by Cash App with interactive activations such as:

Race Weekend Watch Party : Can't make it to the track? Don't miss any action from the practice, qualifying and race sessions which will be shown live at the event.

: Can't make it to the track? Don't miss any action from the practice, qualifying and race sessions which will be shown live at the event. N16 Racing Celebrity E-Sports Tournament : Watch as top-tier talent take over the DJ stage on Thursday night in a unique e-sports tournament with participation from music industry names.

: Watch as top-tier talent take over the DJ stage on Thursday night in a unique e-sports tournament with participation from music industry names. Racing Simulators : Feel the thrill behind the wheel of a racing simulator in this track-style experience which brings the race weekend experience to life, a dream opportunity for all racing fans.

: Feel the thrill behind the wheel of a racing simulator in this track-style experience which brings the race weekend experience to life, a dream opportunity for all racing fans. Pit Stop Challenge : Push past the pressure just like the pit crew in a timed "box box" challenge to beat Red Bull Racing's fastest pit time.

: Push past the pressure just like the pit crew in a timed "box box" challenge to beat Red Bull Racing's fastest pit time. Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri Memorabilia : Check out official team merchandise available for purchase.

: Check out official team merchandise available for purchase. Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 Display: Pose with the RB19 custom Miami livery to be displayed in the Red Bull Fan Zone that will be unveiled at the Gallery Launch event for an Insta-worthy photo opportunity.

To RSVP for your premier free access to this event, along with a chance to win two tickets to the big race, visit eventbrite. For more information and updates, please visit www.racingfanfest.com or follow us on Instagram @racingfanfest.

Racing Fan Fest Operating Hours:

Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Sunday, May 7 from 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Red Bull Fan Zone Activations:

Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. -10 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

About SWARM:

SWARM is a holding of SWARM Entertainment Group, a 360 full-service event, marketing, promotion and production company based in Florida, doing business in multiple cities nationally. Since inception, they have evolved a bold and impressive portfolio of special events and state-of-the-art experiences that have expanded the landscape of the industry. For more information, please visit www.swarminc.com or follow us on Instagram @swarm.

About SWARM Entertainment Group:

SWARM Entertainment Group is Florida's largest and boldest 360 live event agency. They continue to inspire state-of-the-art experiences across the state that excite, unite and expand the landscape of the special event industry. Recent contracts and partners include Us Weekly, Bass Pro Shops for the US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships and AT&T. SWARM Entertainment Group also provides concession and elements of hospitality production for Live Nation's Quintessential Miami Music Festival, iii Points Festival, a multi-faceted music, art and technology 2-day experience that comprises 90 performances across six stages. In addition, SWARM also kicked off Formula 1's inaugural breakthrough in the states by launching its proprietary brand, Racing Fan Fest, during the Miami Grand Prix. Here, the brand was excitingly awarded by the 2022 MarCom Awards and the 2023 AVA Digital Awards.

About Red Bull:

Red Bull® Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

About Cash App:

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast.

About NEON16:

NEON16 was founded by music executive Lex Borrero and multi platinum selling producer Tainy. Voted the #1 Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company in 2021, the talent and idea incubator is one of the leading media and entertainment companies in the industry. Famed producer and artist Tainy is the mastermind behind some of music's most iconic hits. A three-time GRAMMY© nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY© and multiple BMI AwardWinner, Tainy has been churning out career-defining hits for countless artists as well as his own. NEON16's management roster includes Kris Floyd, Manuel Lara, Rudeboyz, Frank Rio, Alvaro Diaz, Jodosky and Alex Ponce.

Under NEON16's live division the company has hosted several experiential events including the popular "Celebrity Basketball Game' series, which just held its 4th edition, "Esports Celebrity Tournament," "Kids that Grew Up Reggaeton Art Basel show," and "NEON Cup," a celebrity soccer game. In addition, NEON16 remains steadfast in its commitment to give back and through its multimedia charity initiative HUMAN (X), launched in 2020, it looks to spotlight and fund important causes by creating tangible solutions. The philanthropic initiative launched "Pa' La Cultura" a single benefiting NDLON (National Day Laborer Organizing Network) to help immigrants impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic and ART/WORKS fellowship program which lifts the voices, cultural expression, and profile of immigrants, refugees, and artists advancing migrant rights.

