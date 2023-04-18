The Hartford and Discovery Education Focus on Fire Safety With a New Education Initiative

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Discovery Education and The Hartford today announced a new edition of the Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy, a popular educational program preparing students with knowledge about fire safety and prevention. Designed to teach students in grades K-3 how to prevent fires and what to do if they face one, the program offers free resources that help build a fire-safe culture. The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds, and Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

This new partnership with Discovery Education builds upon The Hartford's long-standing Junior Fire Marshal program, one of the country's oldest corporate-sponsored public education programs. Since 1947, more than 112 million children across the country have earned the title of Junior Fire Marshal. Over the next three years, the partnership will help The Hartford meet its goal of educating an additional 1.5 million students.

Expanding upon the success of The Junior Fire Marshal program, The Hartford partnered with Discovery Education to reach more students, educators, and families across the United States with free content through Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy. A collection of standards-aligned resources - including classroom and family activities, engaging videos, and ready-to-use lesson plans - empower educators and families to connect students to fire safety skills. As students explore the essentials of fire safety, they can earn a Junior Fire Marshal Certificate.

Learn more about Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy at JuniorFireMarshal.DiscoveryEducation.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"We are proud to stand with The Hartford to provide life-saving lessons for students nationwide," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "Connecting students to fire safety today builds knowledge and confidence for lifelong security."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

gmaliska@discoveryed.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749825/The-Hartford-and-Discovery-Education-Focus-on-Fire-Safety-With-a-New-Education-Initiative