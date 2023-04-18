GreenBank Capital Inc.: Greenbank Share Latest Update in Codikoat Position

GreenBank Capital shares a brief update on CodiKoat position valuation following recent fund raisings by that company.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTCMKTS:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank or the Company") is pleased to announce that following a recent fundraising carried out in the context of recent positive developments in portfolio company CodiKoat, the value of its holding has increased significantly.

Based on the latest valuation of CodiKoat, GreenBank's investment into the portfolio company of C$928,792 which was completed in May 2021, is now worth approximately C$1.9m Although as of yet unrealised, if this valuation were to be sustained on a sale of GreenBank's stake in the company it would represent more than a 2x return on the Company's initial investment.

CodiKoat, developers of the fastest ISO certified antimicrobial and antiviral coating technology in the world, have also recently announced the appointment of a new CEO, Blake Gudgel, the expansion of its labs near Cambridge, the recruitment of additional staff and some exciting new commercial developments.

