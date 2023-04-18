Veriheal Invites Students to Apply for Fourth Annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship

Three U.S. Students to Receive $10,000 Each for Winning Ideas

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Leading medical cannabis card facilitator Veriheal opened submissions today for its fourth annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship Fund. This fund will award $10,000 each to three students to apply toward college tuition and fees. Veriheal increased its award funding this year from $25,000 to $30,000.

"Many students are still recovering from financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joshua Green, co-CEO. "With the Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship, Veriheal is hoping to help relieve some of that strain and set up the next generation of cannabis industry leaders for success."

The scholarship is open to current college students, recent high school graduates and high school seniors who are starting college classes early. Submissions will be accepted until July 30 with winners notified in the fall.

To apply for the scholarship, students are asked to submit a 1,000-word essay about how they would improve the cannabis industry. Participants are encouraged to be creative in crafting novel solutions to remedy the concerns facing the cannabis industry, from business to technology to product development.

Winners will be chosen based on the creativity and sustainability of their ideas. Historically, these submissions have included cannabis-derived art supplies, dispensary co-ops, yeast-based cannabinoids, and treatment for various debilitating conditions.

"Cannabis has enormous potential, whether that's in medicine, industry, or cultural impact. Our scholarship helps young innovators fully understand and harness the benefits of the plant," said Green.

This year's scholarship allotment marks a departure from previous years, with larger monetary awards given to individual students. The scholarship launched in 2020, awarding $1,000 each to 10 individuals. As part of Veriheal's ongoing philanthropic efforts, the Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship has tripled its award funding since its inception.

In addition to its own community engagement efforts, Veriheal also gives back to cannabis advocacy organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project. Interested students can learn more about the scholarship here .

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company that is the largest facilitator of medical marijuana cards in the nation. Its mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products. The company has a culture of open communication and transparency with its clients and operates as a concierge service to ensure HIPAA-compliant connections between patients and physicians via its proprietary platform. Visit veriheal.com for more information.

Media Contact Information:

Anthony Dutcher

833-663-7284 Ext. 4

hello@veriheal.com

https://www.veriheal.com/contact-us/ and select the Press/Media option

SOURCE: Veriheal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749663/Veriheal-Invites-Students-to-Apply-for-Fourth-Annual-Innovation-in-Cannabis-Scholarship